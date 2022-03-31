Staff implicated in the Shrewsbury maternity scandal report should be sacked
I am staggered that the Ockenden report never states that anyone – midwife, doctor or manager – has been sacked as a result of the events at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.
Until individuals find that their gross incompetence or carelessness will lead to early dismissal, there little incentive to learn.
The report highlights a lack of staff. Would you want to join an organisation with such a reputation?
