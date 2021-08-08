Mixed-gender races in the Olympics are wonderful entertainment – we should see more of them


<p>Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown Jessica Learmonth and Jonathan Brownlee won gold in the triathlon mixed relay ()</p>

(PA Wire)

It is wonderful to see mixed-gender races in the Olympic Games. What took the International Olympic Committee (IOC) so long?

It would be great if the IOC explored mixed gender competition across all disciplines. Perhaps James Moore could provide criteria for the Committee to work with?

Simon Fisher

