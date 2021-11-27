I’m not jumping the gun as there’s still much to learn about the Omicron variant, given the risk of the surge in Delta in Europe and the (possible) threat from Omicron around transmissibility and reduced vaccine effectiveness, the government is right to tighten mask-wearing in public spaces again for now.

Multiple studies show that non-valved masks reduce the risk of infection for both the wearer and those around the wearer. Masks cost little beyond the issues around medical conditions prohibiting some persons from wearing them, or for lip-reading for the deaf and hard of hearing, and it need only be a temporary measure that is easily started and easily stopped.

Indeed, the responsible among us need not even wait for the authorities to mandate it.