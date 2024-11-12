Are parking pirates in an official blind spot?

Dick Turpin used to hold up travellers with a pistol and sword. Nowadays, we are at the mercy of faceless, greedy corporations.

It is unbelievable that a firm so obviously inept as Conduent was ever given a £150m contract to manage the Dartford Crossing (“Furious drivers handed millions in fines by mistake”, Monday 11 November).

Likewise, the parking pirates stick up a few cameras and charge ludicrous amounts for daring to leave your car for a few moments outside virtually any hotel, shopping centre, council building or hospital in the land.

Maybe a national boycott of such routes and locations might have an effect. Our government certainly seems unable, or unwilling, to rein them in.

Mike Margetts

Kilsby, West Northamptonshire

A needlepoint

In his article about blood donation (“I could tell the blood service was in trouble – I was asked to give so much, I got anaemia, Monday 11 November), Mark Cook maintains that his anaemia was a result of his recent donation. As one’s blood is tested for anaemia immediately prior to a donation, he must have passed this test in order to donate.

Also, we donors are told that we replenish the red cells at about 2mg per day. Given that we lose about 250mg per donation, it means that to fully restore our red cells, we need to wait about 16 weeks. He is right to say that we males are eligible to give again after 12 weeks – but surely this periodicity would not have been chosen unless it was clinically safe?

I am an O-positive donor and, having the universal blood type, means it’s always in demand. At 76, I still give regularly, and consider it a privilege to be able to “invisibly” help others. I now regularly take iron supplements after my donations (thankfully, no side effects for me), as this helps to restore my ferritin levels and overcome any tiredness.

It is always an uplifting experience for me to look around at my donating sessions and see the cross-section of people dedicated to this life-supporting exercise.

David Shobbrook

Awbridge, Hampshire

Streaming in the Islands

As a councillor on Argyll and Bute Council, representing the Kintyre and the Islands ward, I’ve seen first hand how critical reliable broadband is for rural communities (“‘Ingenious’ remote island uses old water pipes to boost internet speed”, Thursday 7 November).

In today’s world, access to fast internet is not a luxury, but a necessity. It enables businesses to operate, students to study, and families to stay connected. However, many parts of rural Scotland still struggle.

The digital divide between urban and rural areas affects economic growth, education and quality of life for residents. Strengthening rural connectivity will support local businesses, create jobs, and make our communities more resilient. Let’s bridge the digital divide and give rural Scotland the opportunities it deserves.

Alastair Redman

Port Charlotte, Isle of Islay

Is this the ‘Trump bump’?

If Donald Trump does impose tariffs on imports into the United States, thereby bringing slower growth to trading nations, does that make him an unlikely ally of climate activists who are calling for an end to ceaseless mass production? (“No winners if Trump sparks global trade war, Starmer warned”, Saturday 9 November)

Stranger things have happened – or am I just desperate for a silver lining?

Joanna Pallister

Durham