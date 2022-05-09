Partygate and Beergate are dragging on – how must victims of serious crime feel?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 09 May 2022 13:14
(AP)

Why does everything seem to take so long? Partygate has been running for months and seems never ending. Beergate enquiries, we read, are also going to take months for the police to investigate and these are the most minor of offences.

One can only imagine what victims of serious crime are put through by the police and courts as they wait for justice. The entire system is antiquated and not fit for purpose. Surely there must be a better way.

Paul Morrison

