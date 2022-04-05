I note that Helen MacNamara, the person whose job, incredibly, was to ensure the highest ethics in government, has apologised for her – I quote – “error of judgement” in organising and attending a (banned) party with a karaoke machine so attendees could indulge in (banned) singing.

This “error of judgement” is a variation on the usual “mistake” to which all misdemeanours and crimes are now attributed, especially by politicians and cheating husbands, (who are sometimes both). This is highly irritating, as it invites sympathy (“we all make mistakes, I’m only human” etc) and is nonsense, anyway. Catching the wrong train is a mistake, posting a letter having forgotten to put on a stamp is a mistake – things done inadvertently are mistakes.

Attending an illegal party because you think you are above the law and can do as you please is not a mistake, or an error of judgement. It’s a crime, and a very arrogant one at that. Own it and admit you’ve been found out, and you just might get a fragment of respect.