We breathe in, drink and eat plastic particles every day. However, little research has been conducted to fully establish what risk this poses to human health.

When plastic gets into the body, it can spread. Particles emitted from plastic prosthetic implants have been found in human organs like the liver, spleen and placenta. Research has also shown how plastic particles may harm our immune system.

Similarly, the presence of particles that the body can’t break down, including from micro- and nano- plastic pollution, is associated with chronic illnesses including diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.