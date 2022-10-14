Before coming to the throne King Charles III rightly said the world must move “from a model that encourages a buy, use, throw-away mentality, to one that facilitates reuse, recovery and regeneration”. We agree.

The outgoing Johnson government began gathering evidence on the impact of 855 billion plastic sachets thrown away around the world each year, with a view to a comprehensive UK ban. Such a move is supported by eight in 10 Britons. But progress has faltered, wasting precious time.

Solutions are at hand: this month A Plastic Planet has produced The Reduce, Refill and Replace Revolution, a ready-made strategy for ministers to take forward the ban on sachets, and then move on to a wide range of other plastics and refillables.