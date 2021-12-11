Masquerading as a police officer used to be an offence – but rules don’t seem to apply to Boris Johnson
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Having presumably run out of high vis jackets Boris Johnson has turned to dressing up as an overweight policeman, ironically attending a drugs raid while it was reported that traces of cocaine were allegedly all over Westminster.
It used to be that masquerading as a police officer was an offence, but then Johnson has been masquerading as a political leader for some time and no one has been too concerned.
G Forward
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies