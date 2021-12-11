Masquerading as a police officer used to be an offence – but rules don’t seem to apply to Boris Johnson

Saturday 11 December 2021 18:07
Boris Johnson observes an early morning Merseyside police raid on a home in Liverpool as part of 'Operation Toxic' to infiltrate County Lines drug dealings in Liverpool

Having presumably run out of high vis jackets Boris Johnson has turned to dressing up as an overweight policeman, ironically attending a drugs raid while it was reported that traces of cocaine were allegedly all over Westminster.

It used to be that masquerading as a police officer was an offence, but then Johnson has been masquerading as a political leader for some time and no one has been too concerned.

G Forward

