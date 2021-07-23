I can see why the Police Federation has lost confidence in Priti Patel
The Police Federation has stated that it has “lost all confidence” in the home secretary, Priti Patel. It is quite remarkable that it has had any confidence at all to lose, as there seems very little she has done while in office to foster any belief that she has the interests of police officers’ wellbeing, earnings or working conditions as part of her remit.
Alistair Vincent
Address supplied
