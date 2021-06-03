I read with interest John Rentoul’s Q&A regarding Dominic Cummings’s appearance before the Select Committee. He stated that Cummings wanted a dictatorship as opposed to Boris Johnson’s chaos. He also made it sound as if these were the only two options. Actually, what we have is a scarcity of good leadership.

Both Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May have failed as leaders, even though they have distinctly different styles. Both leaders, however, appear to have made the same miscalculation. They both, at a crucial moment, appear to have confused leading their party with leading their country. The two are not the same. Needless to say, in a time of crisis, the latter should take precedence over the former.

I wonder if we have reached a point where there are so few examples of good leadership, we have forgotten what it looks like. If leadership is now reduced to a choice between dictatorship or democratic chaos, then we can’t expect anything but bad results.