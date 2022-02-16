Letters
Prince Andrew’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre suggests justice is not equal for all
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Prince Andrew’s pay out is more than an arrangement between private parties. It shows first that the monied elite can divert the rule of law, which proves that justice is not equal for all. Secondly, nobody pays millions to silence a witness or accuser unless there is a reason. It also paves the way for unscrupulous people to become rich without any justification.
Justice and the law are the big losers and these dubious financial arrangements pose a major threat to our societies and undermine our democracies, already suffering from endemic corruption, a loss of ethics and too much money in the hands of a tiny minority.
Peter Fieldman
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies