Prince Andrew’s pay out is more than an arrangement between private parties. It shows first that the monied elite can divert the rule of law, which proves that justice is not equal for all. Secondly, nobody pays millions to silence a witness or accuser unless there is a reason. It also paves the way for unscrupulous people to become rich without any justification.

Justice and the law are the big losers and these dubious financial arrangements pose a major threat to our societies and undermine our democracies, already suffering from endemic corruption, a loss of ethics and too much money in the hands of a tiny minority.

Peter Fieldman