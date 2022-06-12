Why shouldn’t Prince Charles share his honest opinion?
While I am in no way a supporter of the monarchy, I see little reason why Prince Charles should not make comments about the morally corrupt Rwanda asylum proposals.
Love them or loathe them, the royal family are part of the fabric of this country – so let’s hear from them. I doubt the cabinet members would be in such a lather had the comments been supportive.
Dr Anthony Ingleton
