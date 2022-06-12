Why shouldn’t Prince Charles share his honest opinion?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 12 June 2022 13:33
Comments
<p>I am no royalist, but at least in Charles we will have a king with whom we can have an adult relationship</p>

I am no royalist, but at least in Charles we will have a king with whom we can have an adult relationship

(Getty)

While I am in no way a supporter of the monarchy, I see little reason why Prince Charles should not make comments about the morally corrupt Rwanda asylum proposals.

Love them or loathe them, the royal family are part of the fabric of this country – so let’s hear from them. I doubt the cabinet members would be in such a lather had the comments been supportive.

Dr Anthony Ingleton

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in