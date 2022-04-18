It is part of the Archbishop’s job to comment on contemporary issues

Monday 18 April 2022 17:47
Comments
<p>Justin Welby has indeed offered a perfect fix for the refugee crisis</p>

Justin Welby has indeed offered a perfect fix for the refugee crisis

It has been interesting to see certain members of the more fervid press describe Welby’s sermon as a “rant” : which it certainly was not, and I suspect Rees Mogg would never dare suggest the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster would ever misunderstand anything.

Anyway, for better or worse, we have an established church and I would have thought it was part of the Archbishop’s job description to comment on contemporary issues.

Dr Anthony Ingleton

