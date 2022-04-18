It is part of the Archbishop’s job to comment on contemporary issues
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
It has been interesting to see certain members of the more fervid press describe Welby’s sermon as a “rant” : which it certainly was not, and I suspect Rees Mogg would never dare suggest the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster would ever misunderstand anything.
Anyway, for better or worse, we have an established church and I would have thought it was part of the Archbishop’s job description to comment on contemporary issues.
Dr Anthony Ingleton
