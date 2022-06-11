This morning we hear that the courts have cleared the way for asylum seekers to be ‘deported’ from the safety of the UK. Forced onto an aeroplane and flown 4,000 miles to a country with a host of very poor human rights issues, and apparently no UK scrutiny in place. Has our country, once perceived as a bastion of fairness and human rights, now sunk to the level of tinpot dictatorships and started to treat fellow human beings as mere political currency? Human beings who have suffered persecution, torture and imprisonment, and merely wish to live in peace and safety?

There has been plenty to feel depressed about in recent times, but this the last straw. Is it that the government has become so desperate to garner votes that it has become blind to the inhumanity of this and many other of its policies? I am certain that many conservative members of parliament personally do not approve of much which has occurred recently, yet they continue to prop up, with their continuing record of voting with the government on these subjects, the disagreeable policies which we see every day.

As ever, they would no doubt want to point out the achievements of HM government and tell us that the UK is recovering well from the pandemic and that Brexit is reaping benefits. However the truth is that Britain, like every country in the world, is struggling with a global economic system which is causing more problems than it solves, and is studiously ignoring a steady slide into humanitarian disaster.