It is time to seek a mediated peace in Ukraine

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 21 September 2022 09:57
Comments
Putin's imperial ambition is now nakedly shown to threaten the lives and livelihoods of everyone in the world

Putin’s imperial ambition is now nakedly shown to threaten the lives and livelihoods of everyone in the world

(AP)

I presume Nato has wargamed how Putin’s sham referenda might progress events in Ukraine and more widely? I presume China has wargamed how progression to thermonuclear war might adversely affect their environment and economy?

Desperation; bluff, or pretext for general mobilisation with the risk of nuclear escalation.

It is time to seek a mediated peace, one that is acceptable to both Ukraine and Russia, however lengthy and difficult a process that is. But it is also time for Nato to go all in; supplying offensive capability to Ukraine, preparing its own economic mobilisation ready for war and signalling clear red lines to Putin.

