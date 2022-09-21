I presume Nato has wargamed how Putin’s sham referenda might progress events in Ukraine and more widely? I presume China has wargamed how progression to thermonuclear war might adversely affect their environment and economy?

Desperation; bluff, or pretext for general mobilisation with the risk of nuclear escalation.

It is time to seek a mediated peace, one that is acceptable to both Ukraine and Russia, however lengthy and difficult a process that is. But it is also time for Nato to go all in; supplying offensive capability to Ukraine, preparing its own economic mobilisation ready for war and signalling clear red lines to Putin.