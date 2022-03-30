President Biden calls his fellow leader from Russia a “war criminal” and a “butcher”, but any psychologist would advise finding common ground instead. The east and west have common interest in the subjective wellbeing of the Russian population. As happiness researchers, we urge President Putin to consider the following.

We expect a strong decline of happiness for the Russian population if the war in Ukraine continues, for the following reasons. Russian happiness will decline when the material standard of living falls as a result of international sanctions and the cost of war. It will also decline when the war results in further restrictions on freedom in the country.

A military victory will not offer a remedy, since national pride does not increase happiness very much, while the likely continuation in the form of a civil war, with guerrilla tactics and terrorism, will certainly decrease Russian happiness.