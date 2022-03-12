Putin is already testing the west and we have failed Ukraine, it is no good Wallace threatening when the west has not supported Ukraine as the West failed against Hitler and Germany in 1939. Putin will not stop now he can see how weak the western response has been, I wonder where they will strike next as if he succeeds in Ukraine, he will be much closer to Europe to set up his nuclear arsenal.

If this happens it may be too late to stop him inflicting further damage to Europe, by supporting Ukraine more from the outset they may have had more left of their country to return to. After all our so called leaders cannot even bring themselves to look after the refugees with any respect for their plight or dignity.

Michael Coomber