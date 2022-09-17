Not even granny in Britain is emphatically mourning the Queen

I went to my street party for the silver jubilee and prior to that appeared on an amusing front page in The Leamington Courier after receiving a letter from Queen Elizabeth II (I have the letter still). However, I’ve never been more convinced that castles and unearned privilege and vast quantities of public money sloshed out to the already vastly wealthy – plus silly titles and tatty dressing up costumes – belong back then with the approval of a seven-year-old.

As a grandmother of three young children who will never breathe air as clean as I enjoyed as a child in the 1960s/70s; who will not get the free university education I received (twice) – and who may never own a home or know real security – I see absolutely zero reason to celebrate the accession of this king. Despite what the focus groups and opinion polls tell you, not every granny in Britain is overdoing it on the melodrama for someone none of us really knew – even those of us who once received royal mail...

Amanda Baker