Oh dear, I see that the Labour Party are starting to show the same symptoms of straw-clutching stupidity we have witnessed from the Tories!

Rachel Reeves has reportedly said that when in power they will commence a “buy British” campaign. She obviously missed the fact it has been tried, more than once, and was a miserable failure. I remember such sloganeering in the 1970s to much ribald laughter from my adult family members. Think Austin Allegros!

If this is an attempt to garner votes from xenophobes, then it is quite simply repugnant and, even if successful, it is not going to help with the Brexit chaos. Until our politicians grasp the nettle and admit leaving the EU was wrong, we shall continue on this downward spiral, exhausting each administration in turn.