The UK, a major contributor to the world’s plastic crisis, produces more plastic waste per person than any other country except the USA.

UK’s recycling system isn’t working. I am concerned by the government’s complacent attitude to address the problem. Our waste is reportedly overwhelming other countries’ recycling systems causing serious harm to their citizens and environment. Especially if Greenpeace’s evidence of illegal dumping and burning of UK plastic waste in Turkey, is anything to go by.

Turkey is the latest country to ban the import of most plastic waste, and the ban will come into force on 2 July 2021.