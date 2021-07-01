The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The government needs to urgently ban waste exports to other countries
Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
The UK, a major contributor to the world’s plastic crisis, produces more plastic waste per person than any other country except the USA.
UK’s recycling system isn’t working. I am concerned by the government’s complacent attitude to address the problem. Our waste is reportedly overwhelming other countries’ recycling systems causing serious harm to their citizens and environment. Especially if Greenpeace’s evidence of illegal dumping and burning of UK plastic waste in Turkey, is anything to go by.
Turkey is the latest country to ban the import of most plastic waste, and the ban will come into force on 2 July 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies