I am no lover of Priti Patel or Suella Braverman and their attempts to criminalise the hapless people who desperately tackle the journey from their broken countries to a less broken UK. I am, however, genuinely confused about what is both a viable and compassionate solution which is acceptable to the majority of people in this country.

The current policy of criminalising and treating these people as some sort of subhuman species who should be deported to another equally unpleasant regime is clearly wrong and certainly not working if the intention is to deter others to attempt such a journey.

It must be obvious that the cruelty and bigotry at the UK reception centres whilst vile and a terrible reflection on British decency is not in the main, life threatening and after the terrible trials they have already been through most migrants will “suck it up”, knowing it is the final episode. The parallel seems to be in the way successive governments fail to tackle the problem of drugs. Investing more and more money and effort into criminalising drug use but in the end only create drug barons, promote more crime and make not a ha’porth of difference.