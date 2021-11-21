A study by the Refugee Council has found that 91 per cent of people desperate enough to cross the Channel in small boats come from just 10 countries where war, human rights abuses and oppression are common. The countries include Afghanistan, Syria, Iran and Eritrea.

They should be welcomed and given a chance to rebuild their lives here. Any government which has squandered £36bn on a coronavirus track-and-trace app which didn’t work has the resources to treat asylum seekers as human beings and not as political footballs.

Sasha Simic