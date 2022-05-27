Retail staff have kept the country fed – and have kept open a modicum of the productive economy. Therefore some kind of retail closure to mark the Platinum Jubilee is surely in order to enable retail staff to partake in platinum events in their communities such as their street parties – and thus opportunity to connect with fellow citizens.
Some kind of retail closure would also be commercially shrewd – more goods would be bought beforehand. A win-win.
John Barstow
