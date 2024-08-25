Could Brexit be Labour’s eventual undoing?

We travelled to Europe through Dover and the Eurotunnel at Folkestone, many times each year, over many years, making the most of being lucky enough to own a property (now sold) near Le Touquet. I could probably count the protracted delays on one hand. Usually you were just waved through. As we are all only too aware, the problems, which were predicted, commenced as soon as we left the EU.

Now, thanks to the excellent article by Simon Calder, we are reminded of the EU entry-exit system which comes into force in less than 3 months and the stark implications for UK travellers. We may not be using this route anymore, but we are telling ourselves that the Labour government have a plan, which slowly, but surely will re-align us with our European friends even if it does not include EU membership.

If we are wrong, then Labour will be consumed by Brexit and suffer a similar fate to the Tories.

Robert Boston

Kent

RFK Jr’s alliance with Trump is a disgrace to his family’s name

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, a member of the famous political dynasty, suspended his campaign on Friday and gave his support to Republican candidate Donald Trump. I suppose birds of a feather really do flock together.

Remember that RFK Jr is an anti-vaccination activist, that he supports the thesis of a link between vaccination and autism, that he opposed the restrictions on freedom due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, and that he disapproves of aid to Ukraine. Good luck to the black sheep of the family!

Sylvio Le Blanc

Address supplied

The big Brexit botch

The fact that we are now being told that post-Brexit red tape could paralyse ports like Dover by Easter simply underlines how the last government completely messed up and botched the will of the British people.

Instead of doing what is in the national interest as per the democratic will of the British people, all the Conservatives did was pander to different elements of the Conservative Party.

First it was Theresa May, then Boris Johnson, then Liz Truss and finally Rishi Sunak.

The very works of government were crippled by bitter infighting.

Not even the appointment of David Cameron as foreign secretary could calm things down.

No wonder Sunak called the election early.

Instead of being focussed on the economy, thanks to in fighting, the government couldn’t focus properly because so many portfolios were being changed so often.

Which is all the more reason why Conservatives can’t be trusted anymore, and the British people are far better off with Sir Keir Starmer and Labour.

Geoffrey Brooking

Hampshire

What people are missing about the Winter Fuel Allowance debate

As an 80-year-old who has received the fuel allowance, I feel that there are points that I have not heard covered in the debate.

Firstly, since the £200 allowance was introduced there have been substantial above-inflation rises in the state pension. Also, most other pensions go up to some extent with inflation. The cost of fuel is an important factor in the inflation calculation and so has, at least partially, been covered in pension increases.

Secondly, I would guess that the majority of people affected by the cut pay their bills by direct debit, which is spread evenly across the year. Therefore, receiving a one-off payment in December is more of a bonus than a help towards high winter fuel costs.

I may be better off than some affected, but this is at least partly because I paid additional money into pension funds when I was working. Personally, I would rather that this money went to the NHS or social care costs.

PJ Johnston

Hexham