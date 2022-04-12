Thank you Mr Sunak, for showing us your true colours

Tuesday 12 April 2022 12:32
<p>Several years ago, I wrote to my MP – a certain Mr Rishi Sunak</p>

Compare the urgency in commissioning and executing Rishi Sunak’s leak inquiry with the inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Which is the most fundamentally important? Which has the most critical lessons to learn that will improve our population’s welfare? But which is still being procrastinated?

It is scandalous, but what else do we expect from this shambles of entitled liars?

