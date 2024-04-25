Our esteemed prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has announced that he will boost our defence budget by £75bn. Penny Mordaunt insists that the UK needs an “Iron Dome” defence system. This is all well and good, though my question here is: where does this money come from?

As it stands, the UK does not have sufficient funds to support our NHS, pay reasonable living wages, support our school system, fix the crumbling housing system, address bankrupt councils, care for an ageing population or fix any of the many other social problems we are faced with.

Not only that, our country is already deeply in debt. Our politicians seem to be clamouring for war. So do European political leaders, eager to follow and egged on by the USA. Sunak is presently in Europe to drum up support for more defence spending.