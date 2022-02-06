When is a discount not a discount? When it comes from Rishi Sunak. Touted as a “discount” on energy costs, Sunak’s plan is nothing of the sort. It is a £200 loan that must later be repaid.

A discount is a reduction in the price or cost of something. If I’m a retailer and I reduce the price of something by £200, I don’t later go back to the customer saying: “Remember that product I sold you? You still owe me £200 on it.” If I offered a “discount” in this manner, I’d soon have Trading Standards and Consumer Affairs knocking at my door.

It would be much fairer to restore the £20 uplift for those receiving universal credit, which as we all know also includes many folk who are in work.