What sort of democracy nightmare is this, where the PM can announce major policy decisions with no debate in parliament? No discussion, no opportunity for any opposition whether from within or outside parliament. Just a declaration, the merits of which are supported by very little evidence. How have we managed to sleepwalk our way to this?

We need a government that takes a long, hard look at what is needed to safeguard our future and they must be willing to invest in it. Tax cuts, especially if they benefit those with the most, cannot be a substitute for investment in infrastructure, health, education, a greener economy or anything else for which this country is really crying out.

Helen Watson