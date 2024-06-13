The Conservative manifesto as presented by Rishi Sunak appears to be relying on the British public having a case of mass amnesia. It wants us to forget all the carnage caused to date by this government and to treat this set of election promises as our country’s salvation from the Labour Party.

Does Rishi Sunak really believe we are all gullible enough to forget all the Tory party’s disasters over the last 14 years? Or that we are ready to write them off because they were overseen by his predecessors? With all the glaring evidence of failure, how can he deliver a bright, shiny, future?

In the mix already is 14 years of austerity, economic mismanagement, campaign lies, culture wars and of course the eye-watering cost of a mad scheme to send desperate refugees to Rwanda. Now there is the promise of highly expensive tax cuts (seemingly to be financed by robbing the welfare system), paired with a disastrous election campaign, and the sight of tumbleweed blowing through the empty corridors of Westminster, vacated by an unprecedented number of Tory MPs throwing in the towel. If even they don’t see any future in Rishi’s offering, what is left that has any chance of persuading the rest of us to vote for more of the same?