This is a ludicrous way to run a country
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
In 2010, the Labour government was defeated having left a trillion pounds worth of debt and a housing crisis because it failed to build any housing to accommodate the free movement policy.
Almost 13 years on, and this Tory government will deservedly be obliterated, having left a trillion-pound debt, a housing crisis and a cost of living crisis behind. It will be replaced by the Labour Party as it is deemed not quite as useless.
So the cycle of electing the least worst option continues. What a ludicrous way to run a country in the 21st century.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies