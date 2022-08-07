Jump to content
What Rishi Sunak gets right – and very wrong – about universities

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 07 August 2022 13:51
<p>Where I disagree with Rishi Sunak is his contention that universities are responsible for not getting students into high-paying jobs</p>

Unfortunately, some of Rishi Sunak’s comments yesterday regarding low-value university courses are correct.

The explosion of university provision for all envisaged by Tony Blair and the subsequent introduction of exorbitant fees and loans are leaving thousands of young graduates with massive debt.

Many of these universities and courses appear to have a Ponzi-like structure, relying on the regular input of tuition fees to prop up the institution and subsidise the overpaid vice chancellors.

