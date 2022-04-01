Rishi Sunak announced that, “every penny of the increased national insurance levy will go towards removing the NHS backlog, ” with no mention of fixing social care for which the government’s “NHS and Social Care Levy” was also intended.

Sunak later corrected that in his spring statement by announcing that every penny raised would go to fix both the NHS and social care despite having reduced the amount raised from National Insurance.

The chancellor must therefore explain how much of the N.I. levy will be available for social care and when the neglect of the elderly, that Jeremy Hunt called “a source of national shame” in 2013, will at last be resolved to prevent millions more isolated elderly dying alone and unsupported by proper social care at home.