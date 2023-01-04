It’s good to have a personal project. I like painting. But how does the prime minister’s personal project to get all pupils to study maths until 18 solve the immediate omnicrisis of an NHS near collapse, industrial disputes across the public sector, cost of living constrictions, and so on? All of these problems need solving today.

True, better numeracy is a great thing; but as was also pointed out by others – more maths teaching needs more maths teachers.

I think this adds up to another distraction or – at least diversion – from the hard choices that need to be made.