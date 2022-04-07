Are there tough decisions ahead for Rishi Sunak and his wife?

<p>Assuming that Sunak and Murthy intend to stay married, does the chancellor intend to flee our shores within the next two years?</p>

Rishi Sunak’s wife claims that she has to have non-dom status due to her Indian citizenship. As India apparently does not allow dual nationality, then it follows that she cannot be a UK citizen, with all that implies for her and her children.

I suppose she could always renounce her Indian citizenship, but then she might have to pay more UK tax. Some people do have tough decisions to make in these uncertain times.

G Forward

