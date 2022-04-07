Are there tough decisions ahead for Rishi Sunak and his wife?
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Rishi Sunak’s wife claims that she has to have non-dom status due to her Indian citizenship. As India apparently does not allow dual nationality, then it follows that she cannot be a UK citizen, with all that implies for her and her children.
I suppose she could always renounce her Indian citizenship, but then she might have to pay more UK tax. Some people do have tough decisions to make in these uncertain times.
G Forward
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies