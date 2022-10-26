Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Let Rishi Sunak’s remarkable journey be a lesson to us all

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 26 October 2022 09:55
Comments
<p>It’s not about where you come from</p>

It’s not about where you come from

(REUTERS)

Rishi Sunak’s remarkable journey is a testament that it’s not about where you come from, but about where you go and how you get there.

If a multimillionaire, former hedge fund manager can get to be Britain’s prime minister without the public getting to vote, then all of us can live in hope.

Bambos Charalambous

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in