Let Rishi Sunak’s remarkable journey be a lesson to us all
Rishi Sunak’s remarkable journey is a testament that it’s not about where you come from, but about where you go and how you get there.
If a multimillionaire, former hedge fund manager can get to be Britain’s prime minister without the public getting to vote, then all of us can live in hope.
Bambos Charalambous
