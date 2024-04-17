Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The charge of the light-up brigade could spell trouble for Sunak

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 17 April 2024 17:13 BST
Our prime minister relied on Labour votes to see off opponents on his own benches
Our prime minister relied on Labour votes to see off opponents on his own benches (PA)

It is reported that in yesterday’s vote on the smoking ban, “The prime minister relied on Labour votes to see off opponents on his own benches, led by the former PM Liz Truss, winning by 383 votes to 67.”

Notably, Kemi Badenoch, Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman were in the 67. Penny Mordaunt, another aspirant for the lucrative premiership, abstained. Truss who has already – and disastrously – enjoyed the benefits of the office led the charge of the light-up brigade. Enough said.

The margin of victory may well prove reflective of the likely outcome of the next general election, perhaps?

