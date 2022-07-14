The prime ministerial candidates are clearly a crowd of tax-cutting Tories. The only one who isn’t threatening immediate cuts is Rishi Sunak, and even he is promising them as soon as he deems reasonable.

Do these people not understand that if you want decent public services someone has to pay for them? Of course it shouldn’t be those who can’t afford food and fuel.

But there are plenty of retired people, like me, with adequate pensions who would be able and willing to pay for national insurance, television licences and prescriptions. Many of us, of course, are not Conservative voters.