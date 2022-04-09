Rishi Sunak’s tax affairs are an example of levelling up – his go down, ours go up
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
When it comes to the Sunak’s tax affairs I really don’t see what all the fuss is about.
Surely this is just an example of the government’s levelling-up agenda. His family taxes come down while ours go up.
G Forward
