Rishi Sunak’s tax affairs are an example of levelling up – his go down, ours go up

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 09 April 2022 18:48
Comments
<p>The chancellor has faced criticism for failing to do more to help struggling families</p>

The chancellor has faced criticism for failing to do more to help struggling families

(PA Wire)

When it comes to the Sunak’s tax affairs I really don’t see what all the fuss is about.

Surely this is just an example of the government’s levelling-up agenda. His family taxes come down while ours go up.

G Forward

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in