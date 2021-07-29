Upon reading your article about the abuse of the RNLI staff following the rescue of migrants in the Channel I immediately set up a monthly contribution to that splendid organisation.

It’s paramount aim of rescuing those in peril on the sea embraces the best of the British character and is the antithesis of the noisy and vile elements which I hope are really a minority.

It is a small gesture but is something positive which I can do – perhaps others might similarly consider this.