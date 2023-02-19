Roald Dahl has never made it onto my personal list of favourite children’s authors, but news that his stories are being edited by “sensitivity readers” leaves me uncertain as to whether to laugh or cry.

We appear to be in the midst of an Orwellian literary dystopia that would surely leave Kaye Webb, pioneering editor of Puffin Books in the 70s and 80s, baffled and bewildered. Whatever next?

On Tuesday night we took three grandchildren to the RSC with the usual scrummage to be first to sit on “The Chair of Insults”, which included the following: