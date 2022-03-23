War is raging in Europe – why are William and Kate on a holiday tour?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 23 March 2022 14:09
Comments
<p>While they go scuba diving, people are dying in Ukraine</p>

While they go scuba diving, people are dying in Ukraine

(PA)

While war rages in a European country, I find it hard to understand how a future king and queen of England can leave for a "royal holiday tour" in the Caribbean like celebrities.

While they go scuba diving, people are dying in Ukraine. Even though the UK is not involved in the conflict at present, it seems like bad judgement and responsibility on their part to indulge in leisure pursuits in the sunshine instead of remaining at home to monitor events.

Another reason why the monarchy is in its last throes.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in