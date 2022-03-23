While war rages in a European country, I find it hard to understand how a future king and queen of England can leave for a "royal holiday tour" in the Caribbean like celebrities.

While they go scuba diving, people are dying in Ukraine. Even though the UK is not involved in the conflict at present, it seems like bad judgement and responsibility on their part to indulge in leisure pursuits in the sunshine instead of remaining at home to monitor events.

Another reason why the monarchy is in its last throes.