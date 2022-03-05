Neville Chamberlain was seen as having no backbone. He only declared war when Hitler invaded a fourth country. Chamberlain was fortunate because there were no nuclear weapons.

John F Kennedy had backbone – even though there was a high risk of nuclear war, he faced Nikita Khrushchev and stared him down over the Cuban missile crisis.

It is clear that today, with the threat of nuclear war, none of our western leaders has any backbone. They have made it clear that Putin can do whatever he likes. The question is: how many countries will he be allowed to invade before someone is prepared to stare him down?