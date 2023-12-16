Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Rwanda really is the new Brexit – an expensive failure

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 16 December 2023 17:50
Comments
<p>The Rwanda project is far too expensive with little to no benefit</p>

The Rwanda project is far too expensive with little to no benefit

(PA)

The denial I am seeing over the analogy that the Rwanda bill is the Tories new Brexit is quite frankly risible. Think about it: The Rwanda project is far too expensive with little to no benefit. So exactly like Brexit.

Robert Boston

Kent

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in