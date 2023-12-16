The denial I am seeing over the analogy that the Rwanda bill is the Tories new Brexit is quite frankly risible. Think about it: The Rwanda project is far too expensive with little to no benefit. So exactly like Brexit.
Robert Boston
Kent
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The denial I am seeing over the analogy that the Rwanda bill is the Tories new Brexit is quite frankly risible. Think about it: The Rwanda project is far too expensive with little to no benefit. So exactly like Brexit.
Robert Boston
Kent
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies