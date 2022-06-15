The UK has truly lost its morals all together. The Rwanda deportation is appalling and every Briton in favour of this half-baked scheme should be deeply ashamed. What is going wrong with our country everywhere is a crisis – and instead of having a proper strategy, this blusterer of a PM applies sticking plasters which of course keep falling off.

We have indeed a government from hell and a totally unsuitable and unfit PM who has no morals – he lies, does not know what “the truth” means, he makes laws and then breaks them, made manifesto promises he never kept and is bringing the UK to its knees. No other country in Europe has the same issues with food price hikes and fuel costs out of control – but nobody bothers to compare the UK outside its island. The PM tells us it is the same everywhere – it’s “global”. What?

The UK is becoming more and more corrupt – at this rate, investors will not put their trust into the UK because it’s seen as an untrustworthy and corrupt country all over the world; run by a government which cannot govern. And worse...