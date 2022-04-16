With the deplorable plot to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, the government has demonstrated that its gameplan for winning elections is to appeal to the lowest common denominator, sacrificing any morality and subtlety from their arguments. They did this with Brexit, and it worked. Many voters still seem to like Boris Johnson and forgive his multiple offences, so I fear it will work.

Forget the poorer members of society who are mortified to need food banks, some of whom are the very nurses who slaved away to keep Covid patients alive; forget the fact that some ministers are drowning in money and avoiding paying taxes as only the super-rich can do; forget the fact that the whole world is overheating. Let Boris plonk a hardhat on his blond mop, give a thumbs up, and say “job’s done”.

My particular efforts in life have been to protect animals from cruelty. I have campaigned against hunting for decades; I see privilege in action as the ban on this dreadful practice is wholly ignored with impunity; I know completely that there is one law for the wealthy because I have seen it in action for years as those with many acres allow and take part in hunting on their land. Without them, there’s nowhere to hunt.