The government’s Rwanda refugee scheme is an outrageous smokescreen

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 14 April 2022 16:18
Comments
<p>The government scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is truly a massive distraction from its domestic failures</p>

The government scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is truly a massive distraction from its domestic failures

(PA)

The government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is immoral, impractical and stupid, but it’s also a blatant smokescreen to divert from the Conservative Party’s troubles.

I really hope that the media and the public aren’t deceived, and they press harder to hold the Right Dishonourable Boris Johnson and Co’s feet to the coals.

I’m also intrigued to know what outrageous schemes they come up with to deflect attention the next time Johnson and others are shown to be criminals. Further privatisation of the NHS?  Fagging in comprehensive schools? Hard labour for the unemployed? Tax breaks on top hats?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in