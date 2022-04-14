The government’s Rwanda refugee scheme is an outrageous smokescreen
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views.
The government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is immoral, impractical and stupid, but it’s also a blatant smokescreen to divert from the Conservative Party’s troubles.
I really hope that the media and the public aren’t deceived, and they press harder to hold the Right Dishonourable Boris Johnson and Co’s feet to the coals.
I’m also intrigued to know what outrageous schemes they come up with to deflect attention the next time Johnson and others are shown to be criminals. Further privatisation of the NHS? Fagging in comprehensive schools? Hard labour for the unemployed? Tax breaks on top hats?
