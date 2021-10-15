I would like to see the health secretary, Sajid Javid, spend a week in a GP practice to experience what actually is going on in primary care before he makes any more sweeping statements.

I am a receptionist and have worked throughout the pandemic. Our doctors have seen patients, face to face, when clinically needed, since the first lockdown in March 2020. I spend a large proportion of my week defending our doctors (who are frequently working 15/16-hour days) and being abused by patients who are struggling to see/speak to a GP.

As far as I am aware, no one from the government, or the media, has any idea what it is like to work in primary care. You all need to do your homework and find out personally what it is like working in a GP surgery. You are very welcome to come and visit mine, we are looking for a new receptionist at the moment.