Adam Forrest’s article regarding looming food shortages as a result of Brexit uses words and phrases such as charcuterie, Parma ham, deli, chorizo, salami… but isn’t that what we voted to get rid of?

The one per cent decided we were all finished with all things European… food, easy travel, cooperation (particularly students experiencing foreign ideas) so stop moaning and get used to a thoroughly British way of life. What’s wrong with spam?

Robert Murray