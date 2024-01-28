Jump to content

Your view

Brexit has provided us with a thoroughly British (and flavourless) way of life

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 28 January 2024 17:12
Many of the basic groceries needed for a healthy diet cannot be readily grown in the UK (Julien Behal/PA)
(PA Archive)

Adam Forrest’s article regarding looming food shortages as a result of Brexit uses words and phrases such as charcuterie, Parma ham, deli, chorizo, salami… but isn’t that what we voted to get rid of?

The one per cent decided we were all finished with all things European… food, easy travel, cooperation (particularly students experiencing foreign ideas) so stop moaning and get used to a thoroughly British way of life. What’s wrong with spam?

Robert Murray

