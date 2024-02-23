We carry enormous shame, ever greater, at the treatment of Shamima Begum after today’s appeal court judgement.

We failed to support a community, failed to stop a minor travelling on a false passport to a war zone, and failed to warn her parents of a known risk.

We allowed, for political popularism under the guise of national security, to strip her citizenship and make her stateless – something we all should be concerned about. With confinement for many years and three dead children from the conditions there, she has paid a terrible price for a mistake as a 15-year-old when targeted and trafficked to be a child bride. She has been prepared to pay further as someone who was born and spent her whole life in Britain.